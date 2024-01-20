Raoufi Group Won The Award For Its Quality And Standard In Pharmaceutical Imports

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) Raoufi Global Group of Companies was recognized and awarded as the best pharmaceutical company of Afghanistan by Afghanistan Food and Drugs Authority.

The RGGC recently organised a business conference, bringing together government officials, national and international businessmen, doctors and foreign guests.

The event at Serena Hotel in Kabul was also attended by representatives from different companies to explore advancements in the pharmaceutical sector, innovations, changes, developments and achievements.

The conference started based on an academic, professional and commercial schedule. Mr. Yaqoob Mangal, head of the Afghanistan Entrepreneurs' Union, expressed gratitude to the government for prohibiting free trade and smuggling.

Foreign speakers and company directors pledged support for RGGC initiatives, development, quality and specialised services, committing to the launch of new portfolios in Afghanistan, reinforcing their backing for the Afghan pharma industry.

Mr. Ehsanullah Sediq, AFDA's licensing and registration head, highlighted AFDA efforts in defining industry standards and developments in establishment of practical quality-control mechanisms.

AFDA's work has curbed illegal medical equipment and medicine, with plans for new testing laboratories in major Afghan cities for speedy QC analysis and improved quality assurance.

Mr. Sediq welcomed national and international input and support for enhancing the country's pharmaceutical infrastructure.

Officials of the National Food and Drug Administration of Afghanistan praised this company for meeting national and international standards and hailed it as the most famous import firm of Afghanistan.

It also received the best company award.

At the end of the conference, CEO of the Raoufi Group of Companies. Said Abbass Raoufi, thanked the National Food and Drug Authority for its initiatives, and praised the group members and colleagues for their progress and achievements.

He revealed plans to import chronic products, addressing Afghanistan's needs with US-FDA approved items. This initiative aims to alleviate the deficit of essential products, prioritising quality and compliance.

Mr. Raoufi is working on an exciting initiative, which will create a regular network of supply chain for medicine transfers according to GSI standards to all provinces. It will also ensure the quality of medicine.

This group wants to bring another change to insulin medicine in the country. Based on need, quality insulin drugs will be safely imported and prescribed according to the instructions of doctors and with cooperation from the Authority.

Business leaders acknowledged government support and honored Dr. Abdul Bari Omar, general director of AFDA, and his representatives for their outstanding contributions to innovation and standardisation. They presented Dr. Omar an appreciation certificate and a well-deserved award.

