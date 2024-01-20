More Than 1,400Kg Of Narcotics Set Alight In Helmand

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The counter-narcotic personnel in Bahramcha and Nawmesh districts of southern Helmand province have set alight hundreds of kilograms of drugs, police official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Mullah Ezatullah Haqqani told Pajhwok Afghan News these narcotics included 683 kilograms of F powder, 650 kilograms of ephedra and 75 kilograms of gypsum.

According to Haqqani, about nine drugs addicts were detained and sent to rehabilitation centre for treatment in Marjah district.

hz/sa

Visits: 15