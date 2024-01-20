Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy with scattered clouds, becomes relatively cold to cold by night the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places daytime. Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 07 to 17 KT, gusting to 23 KT at first.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 04 to 09 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 FT, rising to 5 FT at first. Offshore, it will be 3 to 5 FT, rising to 7 FT at first.

Area

High Tide Low Tide

Min Max

----------

-----------------------

------------------- ------------ ------------

Messaid

03:59 **:**

20:12 **:**

11

25

Wakrah:

03:35 **:**

07:42 19:31

15

24

Doha:

01:51 10:00

06:49 18:52

16

24

Al Khor:

00:21 08:48

03:59 17:43

16

22

Ruwais

00:10 12:30

06:31 18:45

18

22

Dukhan:

04:31 17:16

10:52 23:34

18

22

Sunrise: 06:20 LT

Sunset: 17:09 LT

------------------

(QNA)

MENAFN20012024000067011011ID1107744931