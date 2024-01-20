13 Dead In China School Fire: State Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Beijing: Thirteen people have died in a school dormitory fire in central China's Henan province, the official Xinhua news agency reported Saturday.
The blaze at the Yingcai School in Henan's Yanshanpu village was reported to the local fire department at 11 pm (1500 GMT) Friday night, Xinhua said.
Thirteen people have been confirmed dead, the news agency said, adding that one person was injured.
"Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly and the flames were extinguished at 11:38 p.m.," Xinhua said.
The injured survivor "is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition", according to Xinhua.
Local authorities are investigating the fire's cause, and at least one person linked to the school has been detained, Xinhua said.
Online anger
Yanshanpu village lies on the outskirts of Nanyang, a city of nearly 10 million.
Little information about the boarding school is publicly available, though social media videos published earlier showed young children including kindergarteners wearing smocks with the school's logo as well as older children learning calligraphy.
Xinhua did not say how many of the dead were children.
Chinese social media users on Saturday expressed outrage about the fire and called for any safety lapses to be punished.
"It's too scary, 13 children from 13 families, all gone in an instant... if there is no severe punishment their souls will not rest in peace," one commenter on the Weibo social site wrote.
