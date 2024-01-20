In Photos: Vibrant Traditional Shows Continue To Enthrall Football Fans At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation's (Katara) activities accompanying the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 continued Friday.

The activities included a vast array of traditional and contemporary art styles. These were displayed through fine and visual arts competitions and performances, in addition to traditional crafts, professions, and food culture.

The Katara Oud Center hosted a music evening program titled Oud Night, performed by artist Riyad Abu Allam, who entertained the audience with his melodies.

The center also hosted an evening music show performed by the Iranian Ensemble for Farhang Performances, during which this latter presented distinctive musical pieces inspired by the musical heritage, and by mixing authentic with contemporary styles.

The audience watched an artistic performance of traditional music and folk dances, organized in cooperation with the Malaysian Embassy in the State of Qatar. The band delivered various artistic performances that reflected the richness and diversity of Malaysias heritage.

On the other hand, the Katara Fine Art Competition under the title of Customs and Traditions of the Peoples of Asia and the Photography Competition attracted artists of different nationalities and ages. The number of artists entries in the Fine Art Competition reached more than 60 participants, and the organizing committee for the two competitions set prizes for the winners of the three places. The first place winner wins QR10,000, QR 7,000 for the second place, and QR 5,000 for the third.

As part of the activities accompanying the Asian Cup, the Al Thuraya Planetarium (astronomical dome) continued displaying its Astrology films on a daily basis in Building 41.

For its part, the Al Gannas Association tent was buzzing with visitors, who learned about the associations activities and the Qatari heritage of falcons and hunting. The Cut Art gallery and the crafts market attracted the audience with the unique antiques and souvenirs they showed. The stalls of shops specializing in popular food and handicrafts scattered around the open-air theater and inside the corridors of Katara attracted also a large number of people.

In this context, people praised the events, as Katara Cultural Village became the most popular destination for various family members due to variety of the interesting cultural and artistic activities it organizes. The tournament trophy displayed in Katara equally attracted the attention of visitors as they took souvenir photos with it.