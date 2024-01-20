Anand Mahindra's Unique Take On Smartphone Addiction: 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan After...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Anand Mahindra, CEO of the Mahindra Group, has shared his unique take on the growing smartphone addiction among children by sharing a video of a child who mistook his food for a smartphone Read | 'Yeh dil maange more films like this!' Anand Mahindra's heartfelt praise for 12th Fail; Vikrant Massey reactsSharing the video via his X (formerly Twitter) account, Mahindra wrote,“Oh no, no, no.... It's true. Our species has irreversibly mutated.. It's now PHONE, and only AFTER that Roti, Kapda aur Makaan...!”

In the video shared by Mahindra, a young child can be seen mistaking his food for a smartphone and holding it to his face to talk to someone, while the child's guardian laughs. Mahindra also took a dig at the video, saying that \"our species has irreversibly mutated\".In another recent post on X, Mahindra had heaped praises on teh Vikrant Massey starrer critically acclaimed film '12th Fail'. The business tycoon not only praised the film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for its casting and narrative style but also applauded Vikrant Massey's performance Read | Fascinating: Anand Mahindra impressed with portable roads, says will help army in harsh terrainMahindra listed the factors why the audience should watch the film while pleading with the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra to make more movies like that.

Prior to this, Mahindra had highlighted the sudden surge of interest in Lakshadweep tourism amid the row between India and Maldives, calling it a“masterful move in a political Chess game\".Anand Mahindra also called for a cautioned tourism in the 'fragile' island group- Lakshadweep.“Now we will have to move swiftly to develop world-class connectivity and high-end resorts but at the same time managing access in such a manner as to preserve the fragile ecosystem of the islands\", Mahindra said in his post in searches for Lakshadweep was noted but travel companies like MakeMyTrip after the India-Maldives row broke out over 'derogatory' remarks made by Maldivian ministers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



