Prince Harry Wasn't Informed About King Charles' Prostate Issue He Came To Know About It From News

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry may have been in the dark about King Charles' prostate diagnosis until it became public knowledge. Sources close to Buckingham Palace revealed to The Telegraph that people had tried to inform the Royal family about King Charles' illness. This included Prince Harry Read: Bystander asks King Charles to bring Prince Harry back; check the monarch's emotional replyWhen the public announcement happened, it was early in the morning in California, where Prince Harry lives. He might have learned about the illness from news alerts, but not directly from the Palace. Palace sources blame it on the timing discrepancyThis incident bears a striking resemblance to a previous communication lapse within the Royal family, the publication notes. In September 2022, Prince Harry was reportedly uninformed about Queen Elizabeth II's passing until he received a news alert while flying to Scotland. During those times, too, the Palace apparently tried to notify him Read: 'Meghan Markle wants to be the Queen', Royal Author claims she tried to...The Palace, as well as a spokesperson for the Sussexes, have both chosen to remain silent on this matter, The Telegraph added. This mutual discretion seems to stem from a cautious approach to maintaining familial harmony and avoiding any escalation in tensions Charles earlier discovered he had an enlarged prostate. This was after a check-up earlier that week. The palace had to announce this fast as he had to cancel his plans for the next few days. The King will go to the hospital for treatment next week Middleton's surgeryMeanwhile, Kate Middleton is getting better from surgery at the London Clinic. Kensington Palace earlier said that the Princess of Wales had a planned surgery. it wasn't for cancer, PEOPLE reported more details were given but the Palace said she would stay in the hospital for 10 to 14 days. After that, she'll go home to recover. More news will be shared about Kate's health if there is something important Read: Brand deals dry up for Meghan Markle; Prince Harry's wife blames Royal Family's 'vendetta': ReportsAlso, she won't make public appearances for the next three months. This means she'll probably miss St. David's Day and St. Patrick's Day events.

