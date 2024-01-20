Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 13 Per Cent Of Grievances Solved In Alappuzha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: A month after the Nava Kerala Sadas, only 13.48 percent of grievances in the Alappuzha district have been resolved. Despite a significant number of complaints regarding housing demands, the local administration department has redirected them to the district administration, recommending transfer to Life Mission. Similarly, the revenue department has advised the district collectorate to register complaints seeking medical assistance on the chief minister's portal. Unfortunately, this has resulted in a prolonged waiting period for the plaintiffs, with minimal progress on their concerns.

The Nava Kerala Sadas took place in Alappuzha district from December 15 to 17, where a substantial number of complaints were lodged, totaling 52,684. However, only 13.48 percent of these complaints, totaling 7,106, have been resolved so far. The main request from the public, especially coastal fishermen, was for housing. However, all the applications received were sent back to the district administration by the local department

The same is the case with applications seeking medical assistance from the Chief Minister's relief agency. The applications sent to the revenue department were returned to the district collectorate as they were. The justification stated that the applications for treatment should be registered on the portal of the Chief Minister's office. It is not handled by the revenue department. Moreover, the applicant has to apply directly through the OTP number. Due to this, the government has decided to provide 20 logins to all the district administrations to register all the applications.



A common grievance in the complaints received is the plea for the write-off of bank loans. However, the district administration states their inability to take direct action on this matter. Instead, they forward these applications to the lead banks in their respective districts. Unfortunately, there has been no response from the banks yet, as it is a matter that requires their attention. The applicants are left in a waiting period, as there is limited action that can be taken at the district level regarding the write-off of bank loans.