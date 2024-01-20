Aakash Chopra Advocates For Both Shivam Dube And Hardik Pandya In India's T20 World Cup Squad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Indian cricket star turned commentator Aakash Chopra suggests including both all-rounders Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Chopra, aged 46, draws parallels between Dube's attacking style and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, emphasizing that Dube's power should be utilized lower in the batting order. He believes that despite suggestions to choose between Dube and Pandya, India should retain both players. Chopra highlights Dube's impressive performance in the recent T20I series against Afghanistan and emphasizes that his success in the IPL would further strengthen his case for inclusion in the World Cup squad. Pandya, recovering from an ankle injury, missed the T20I series against Afghanistan. Chopra underscores the significance of power-hitting in the T20 format, particularly on spinner-friendly pitches expected in the Caribbean and the United States, where the tournament is scheduled to take place starting June.

"Shivam Ati Sundaram - his power is talking loudly. I felt he was sent slightly early in the third match. You could have sent either Sanju Samson or Rinku Singh ahead of him because he is not a grafter, he is an attacker. He reminds me of Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh). So you need to keep him slightly down the order," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former Indian opener further added that both Hardik and Dube should be there in the T20 World Cup squad.

"The way he hit sixes in the first two matches, the power was evident. Some people have even said to leave Hardik and pick Dube. I am saying keep both. Shivam Dube is a real contender based on these three matches. If he does well in the IPL, it will be the icing on the cake," Chopra added.

Also Read:

Rohan Gavaskar lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy: Outshining Dhoni and Kohli in win percentage