Cristiano Ronaldo Asserts Saudi Pro League's Superiority Over French Ligue 1 In Competitive Football Landscape

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cristiano Ronaldo asserted on Friday that the often criticised Saudi Pro League is "more competitive" than the French Ligue 1. Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his opinion, saying, "To be honest, I think the Saudi championship isn't inferior to the French championship. I believe it's more competitive." Ronaldo, who moved to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr in January, was the first prominent player to make the switch.

Notable figures like France's Karim Benzema, Brazilian star Neymar, and Senegalese striker Sadio Mane have also chosen the Gulf kingdom for lucrative deals. When questioned about the Saudi Pro League's level, Ronaldo responded, "They can say what they want; it's just my perspective. Having played there for a year, I know what I'm talking about. I believe we are currently on a par with or even surpassing the French championship, and we are continually improving."

