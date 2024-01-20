Ram Mandir Inauguration: 400 Kg Lock And Key Arrives In Ayodhya Ahead Of 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As excitement grew for the 'pran pratishtha' ritual at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, the first image of the new Ram Lalla idol was released to the public.

A 400 kilogramme lock and key that was manufactured in just six months arrived in Ayodhya from Aligarh on Saturday, just in time for the Pran Pratishtha ritual on January 22.

With just a day left for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, security has been beefed up across Ayodhya. Officers from the security forces have been deployed at several location to ensure that the“historic” event is conducted smoothly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 'pran pratishtha' – the ceremony to consecrate the idol.

The next day is anticipated to see the temple open to the public. The consecration event is scheduled to start at 12:20 pm and finish at 1 pm. PM After that, Modi will speak to a crowd of more than 7,000 people at the location.

Multiple NDRF teams have been deployed in a bid to tighten the security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Director General (DG) Atul Karwal of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that teams are doing simulation drills and familiarisation exercises to make sure they are prepared to handle any emergency.





"To effectively deal with any kind of disaster or trouble, multiple NDRF teams and a few HAZMAT (hazardous material) vehicles that were procured by the force during the recently concluded G20 summit in Delhi have been stationed in Ayodhya," Karwal stated. After the consecration ceremony, according to the DG, the teams will remain stationed in the Tent City until the flurry of activity and pilgrims pours into the city.