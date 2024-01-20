Kerala: All 15 Accused Found Guilty In BJP Leader Ranjith Sreenivasan Murder Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: All 15 accused in the case of killing RSS worker Ranjith Sreenivasan were found guilty by Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge VG Sridevi. The verdict includes the establishment of the charge of murder against accused numbers one to eight. Following the verdict, there will be a statement regarding the punishment of the accused. Ranjith Sreenivasan's mother, Vinodini, expressed her hope for the maximum punishment for the accused and eagerly awaited this day. The verdict brings closure to the case, with the legal process moving toward determining the appropriate penalties for the convicted individuals.

He was a member of the BJP Kerala Committee and the OBC Morcha (State) Secretary. Ranjith had contested as a BJP candidate from the Alappuzha constituency in 2016. The BJP leader was an advocate by occupation.

Ranjith Sreenivasan was brutally killed in front of his mother, wife, and daughter at his residence in Vellakinar, Alappuzha, on December 19, 2021. The 15 accused, identified as Popular Front workers, were arrested in connection with the murder. The recent court verdict found all 15 of them guilty. During the trial, the defendants sought the Supreme Court's intervention to move the proceedings out of Alappuzha district, but this request was denied. The prosecution presented a narrative suggesting that the murder conspiracy involving Ranjith Srinivasan occurred in three stages. It was revealed that the accused, associated with the SDPI, anticipated reprisals for the killing of Nandu Krishna from Vayalar. In preparation for such a retaliation, they allegedly had premeditated plans to carry out another murder.

In protest against the murder, none of the lawyers at the Alappuzha bar were willing to take up the defense in the case, leading to an inconclusive trial. In response, the defendants approached the High Court seeking a transfer of the case out of the Alappuzha district. The High Court, however, ordered the transfer of the murder case to the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court. Despite the defendants approaching the Supreme Court, they did not receive a favorable verdict regarding the transfer of the case, leading to the continuation of proceedings in Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court.

