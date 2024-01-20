Shoaib Malik Ties The Knot With Sana Javed Amidst Sania Mirza Divorce Speculations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan cricket sensation Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with renowned Pakistani actor Sana Javed, adding a new chapter to his life amid swirling rumors of a separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Shoaib Malik shared glimpses of their wedding ceremony on social media this Saturday, January 20.

Speculation about Shoaib Malik's marriage arose when Sania Mirza posted a cryptic message on Wednesday, hinting at a possible divorce. In the midst of these rumors, Shoaib Malik chose to embark on a new journey with actor Sana Javed, sharing the joyous occasion with the world through his social media accounts.

Sania Mirza, only on Wednesday, shared a cryptic post, sparking rumours of her divorce with Shoaib Malik.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

