Who is Sana Javed? All you need to know about Shoaib Malik's new wife

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Husband of Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik got married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The actress posted the pictures on her Instagram account. It is still unclear whether Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have taken divorce or are separated. Rumours of their divorce were afloat for quite sometime now, all though no official confirmation have been given from any side

Sana Javed made her debut in 2012 in the drama 'Shehr-e-Zaat.' However, it was her portrayal of the titular character in romantic drama 'Khaani' that brought her recognition

Sana's personal life came to the forefront when she tied knot with Pakistani singer, song-writer Umair Jaswal. They even shared some moments of their personal life on social media

The couple's separation became a topic of public discussion when fans and netizens noticed the removal of all their shared pictures from social media. They separated in 2023

Dating rumours became evident when Sana wished the cricketer on his birthday. Shoaib too poured fuel to the rumours as Shoaib posted a picture of them together on his Instagram

Shoaib Malik wished Sana Javed last year on her birthday. He captioned the post as 'Happy Birthday Buddy'

Shoaib and Sania remain parents to their 5-year old son Izhaan Mirza Malik. However, both have remained tight-lipped about their marital status