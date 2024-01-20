Mandalam-Makaravilakku Festival: Surge In Sabrimala Temple Pilgrims, So Is Revenue

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (IANS) The famed Sabarimala temple logged surge in revenue by Rs 10 crore while pilgrim footfall rose by five lakh during the two-month-long 'Mandalam-Makaravilakku' compared to corresponding period last year.

Even though the festival began on November 17 on a low key, it gained momentum S, the president of the Travancore Devasom Board ( TDB) which manages the Sabarimala temple, said the total revenue that was generated at the temple during this season was Rs 357.47 crore up from Rs 347.12 crore in the 2022 season.

With regards to the number of pilgrims who visited the temple this season, Prasanth said it touched half a million, up from around 4.5 million in the previous season.

Situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 meters above sea level, the Sabarimala temple is four kms uphill from Pamba in Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 kms from the capital city.

The temple, which bars the entry of women who have attained puberty, is accessible only on foot from Pamba.

The two-month-long festival began on November 17.

