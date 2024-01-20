Kabul Municipality Demolishes Cinema Park Building

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Kabul Municipality says the Cinema Park building is unusable and cannot be rebuilt, so it wants to demolish it.

Samira Rasa, a spokeswoman for the Kabul Municipality, said the cinema building was unfit for construction and that work had begun to destroy it.

She added that no plan has been drawn up yet to rebuild the cinema.

Meanwhile, Afghan film director Sahra Karimi has reacted to the demolition of the cinema.

“Destroying the cinema is against the culture, It should be stopped,” she told Khaama Press.“Removing historical sites, is a threat to the traditions of the public.”

Karimi added that he had tried several times to stop the destruction of the cinema by the Kabul Municipality but had not been able to do so.

Kabul Municipality has not complied with the projections Afghan film provided to the department.

This comes as the Afghan Film Directorate of the Ministry of Information and Culture released a poster for the Lajward National Film Festival on Thursday, November 5, which depicts Afghan actress Mahal Wak holding a basket of photographic film spool rolls on her head.

The festival is expected to be held from November 21 to November 30.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram