Dinosaur Footprints Discovered Back From 200 Million Years On Wales Beach

Footprints discovered on a beach in Wales are believed to have been made by an early dinosaur more than 200 million years ago, experts say.

Paleontologists at London's Natural History Museum said the footprints, which date back to the Triassic period, were thought to belong to a very early sauropod or sauropod relative.

“We know early sauropods were living in Britain at the time, as bones of Camelotia, a very early sauropod, have been found in Somerset in rocks dated to the same period,” Dr. Susannah Maidment, a paleontologist at the museum who was involved in the research, said in a statement announcing the findings.

“We don't know if this species was the track-maker, but it is another clue which suggests something like it could have made these tracks.”

Their findings could also reveal information about the dinosaurs' behavioral qualities, such as how they walked and traveled in herds.

“These types of tracks are not particularly common worldwide, so we believe this is an interesting addition to our knowledge of Triassic life in the UK. The record of Triassic dinosaurs in this country is fairly small, so anything we can find from the period adds to our picture of what was going on at that time,” Barrett said.

