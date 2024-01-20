Akshay, Tiger 'Rise' In Power-Packed New Poster Of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff look every inch-deadly in the new poster of 'Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan', which gives a sneak-peek into the film, hinting at a perfect blend of action, charisma and entertainment.

The new poster was unveiled on Saturday, giving a glimpse of the thrilling ride as Akshay and Tiger, who have joined forces in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial movie. The poster radiates intensity as Akshay and Tiger have set the stage for an epic showdown.

It features the actors fully armed with guns in their hands, wearing bulletproof jackets, helicopters hovering around them. Tiger is flaunting his biceps, while the duo pose intensely for the cameras.

The poster has a note:“The world is about to end and...our heroes will rise."

Sharing the poster on social media, Akshay and Tiger wrote in their caption: "Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION. #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Teaser out on 24th January 2024.”

The teaser of the movie will reportedly span 100 seconds.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is slated to release on Eid this year.

--IANS

sp/kvd