Christina Clement Assumes the Presidency for 2024

District of Columbia , 01/11/2024 - Today marks a historic moment as Christina Clement, the first African American female of Jamaican descent President-candidate for 2024, officially assumes the Presidency. The campaign team, reachable at ..., expresses gratitude to supporters and the Electors who have played a pivotal role in this democratic process. As President Clement prepares to take office, a letter has been extended to all Electors, acknowledging their crucial role and encouraging a focus on the nation's values. The President-candidate Christina Clement is confident in their dedication to guiding the nation with wisdom and thoughtfulness.

Simultaneously, both a 66 page and 725 page documents have been filed with the Clerk of the House and the Clerk of the U.S. District Court of DC, raising in chamber opinions declaratory judgement concerns about the clarification of the election as outlined in the Constitution.

Acknowledging historical complexities for the State of Loc Nation Party, I believe it is imperative to address the fundamental principles upon which our nation was founded and address raised fraudulent activities revealed during the Jan 6 hearing and various historical claims amongst Trumps cries of fraudulent election practices, said live at the GOP California Convention in Anaheim, CA.