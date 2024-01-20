Turbozaurs Viber Channel Reaches Half

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Turbouzars animated series for children, produced by an Armenian animation studio Tale Wind, launched its global channel in English on Viber in the end of 2022. The channel runs edutainment content that attracted young followers and their parents from different continents. Turbozaurs used different digital tools with Viber to elevate brand knowledge, including launching its own Turbozaur-bot with which users can chat, play quizzes and learn more about the series. They also created fun stickers with the images of all the key series' characters. The unique combination of transformers and dinosaurs, the favourites among modern kids, already captured the hearts of millions of kids in the world.

In mid-2023 Turbozaurs and Viber launched AR lenses with the main Turbozaurs characters that helped to engage young users, develop their creative skills and fill communication with positive emotions. Since the launch, AR lenses with seven funny dinosaurs-Turbozaurs have already been tried by more than 10 M users globally.