War Update: Ukraine Reports 103 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 103 combat engagements between Ukraine's Armed Forces and Russian invasion troops were reported along the frontlines on Friday.

That's according to an operational update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, 103 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched a missile attack and 23 airstrikes, as well as 59 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas. Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are casualties among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure sustained damage and destruction," the report said.

Overnight Saturday, Russian invaders launched another strike, employing seven Shahed-136/131-type one-way attack UAVs. Four drones were intercepted.

Avdiivka, Orlivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were targeted in Russia's airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russians maintain their military presence near the border, engaging in subversive activities in order to prevent the Ukrainian military command from maneuvering their forces.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove of Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukraine repelled 10 Russian assaults near Terny, Yampolivka, and Verkhnyokamianske of Donetsk region, and another 15 – in the Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka areas of Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy as the Russians keep trying to besiege Avdiivka. Ukraine's soldiers are firmly holding their defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Over the past day, Ukraine has repelled 14 assaults in the Avdiivka area and another 19 – south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy onslaught near Heorhiivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 12 assaults were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukraine repelled three Russian attacks west of Verbove.

In the Kherson direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces pursue their efforts to expand the existing bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy has attempted 10 assaults, none of which bore fruit.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops actively inflict losses on Russia's invasion forces in terms of manpower and equipment, depleting Russia's military capabilities along the entire front line.

Ukraine's Air Force hit an enemy manpower cluster, while missile forces destroyed four artillery systems.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, from February 24, 2022 to January 19, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 374,520 Russian invaders, including 920 in the previous day.