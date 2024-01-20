Russia's Death Toll In Ukraine Now Over 375K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 375,270 Russian soldiers and officers have been killed in action since the outset of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That's according to the latest update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In the past day alone, Russia lost 750 forces, the report reads.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 6,171 main battle tanks (including four in the past day), 11,455 (+10) armored fighting vehicles, 8,868 (+14) artillery systems, 967 (+1) MLR systems, 654 air defense systems, 331 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,934 (+5) UAVs, 1,818 cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, a submarine, 11,848 (+17) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,389 (+5) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on Russia's battlefield losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine reported 103 combat engagements with the Russian invasion forces in the past day, January 19.