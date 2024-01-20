Ukraine Downs Four Of Seven Shahed Drones Overnight Sat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted four Shahed kamikaze drones Russia launched overnight Saturday.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"In the night hours, Russian invaders carried out another strike, launching seven Shahed-136/131-type one-way attack UAVs. Four enemy UAVs were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces," reads the report delivered via Facebook.

Russia's death toll in Ukraine now over 375K

As reported earlier, Ukraine is significantly strengthening its air defense capabilities by adapting the older Buk surface-to-air missile launchers to more modern missiles supplied by Western partners.