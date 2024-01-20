Civilian Killed As Russians Shell Kherson Region 119 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 19, the Russian army fired 119 times at Kherson region, killing one person and wounding three others, including a child.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 119 shelling attacks, firing 664 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft,” the post says.

It is noted that the enemy fired 30 shells at the city of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements, a critical infrastructure facility and a church in the Kherson district.

"As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and three others were injured, including one child," Prokudin added.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, reported on Telegram that Russians fired 12 times at settlements of the Kherson city territorial community, using fifty shells.

As reported, in the suburbs of Kherson, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on the emergency team of the Kherson Vodokanal utility company.