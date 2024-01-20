Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier Armed With Eight Kalibrs In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 Saturday, January 20, two Russian warships were deployed to the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.
The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Russia also deployed one warship to the Sea of Azov, and one to the Mediterranean Sea.
It is noted that during the day, three vessels passed through the Kerch Strait towards the Sea of Azov in Russia's interests, none of them moving from the Bosphorus Strait, and four vessels passed to the Black Sea, of which one continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait. Read also:
Civilian killed as Russians shell Kherson
region 119 times in past day
The Navy also emphasizes that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS).
As reported, according to the General Staff, 103 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine over the past day.
MENAFN20012024000193011044ID1107744837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.