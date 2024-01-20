Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier Armed With Eight Kalibrs In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 Saturday, January 20, two Russian warships were deployed to the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Russia also deployed one warship to the Sea of Azov, and one to the Mediterranean Sea.

It is noted that during the day, three vessels passed through the Kerch Strait towards the Sea of Azov in Russia's interests, none of them moving from the Bosphorus Strait, and four vessels passed to the Black Sea, of which one continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait.

Civilian killed as Russians shellregion 119 times in past day

The Navy also emphasizes that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS).

As reported, according to the General Staff, 103 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine over the past day.