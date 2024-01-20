Russian Troops Hit Kupiansk With Artillery, Damaging Residential Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region with artillery, damaging a residential building.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today at about 05:00, the enemy shelled the town of Kupiansk. The occupiers likely fired artillery. A residential building was damaged. An unexploded shell was found on the roof. Casualties have not been reported," wrote Syniehubov.

In total, more than 15 settlements in the region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district; Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Budarky in the Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kupiansk district.

The region's governor noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 12 enemy attacks on Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove of the Kupiansk district.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, mandatory evacuation was announced in two communities of the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.