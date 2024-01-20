LIVE UPDATES: UN Figures Show Two Mothers Killed Every Hour As Israel Bombards Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: UN Women's agency warns of 'generational trauma' on Palestinians as figure show "two mothers killed every hour" in Israel's war on Gaza.

Meanwhile Israel ratcheted up its attacks in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Witnesses said the Israeli bombardment was again focused overnight on Khan Yunis, the largest city in Gaza's South, although Palestinian media also reported intense fire around Jabalia in the north early on Saturday.

AFP reported that a child with a bloodied face cried on a gurney at Al-Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, while ambulances carrying the wounded and the dead arrived to the sound of automatic weapons in the distance.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[9am Doha Time] UK unable to conclude Israel followed international law in Gaza, court documents show

UK government legal advisers were unable to conclude that Israel complied with international humanitarian law in its war in Gaza, the Guardian has reported, citing court documents.

The UK Foreign Office in November expressed“serious concerns” about potential breaches of international humanitarian law in the first of several internal reviews into arms exports to Israel in light of the war in Gaza, the Guardian said.

But after receiving reassurances from Israel, officials ultimately concluded it did not have sufficient information on compliance, according to the newspaper.

Based on the internal reviews, the government's export control joint offered foreign secretary David Cameron the option of continuing exports but keeping them under review, suspending exports for use in Gaza, or suspending all arms sales to Israel – with Cameron opting for the first option.

The documents emerged as part of a legal challenge by the Global Legal Action Network against the Department for Business and Trade's decision not to revoke arms export licences to Israel.

[8:30am Doha Time] US State Department confirms death of US citizen in occupied West Bank: Report

The United States Department of State has confirmed the death of a US citizen in the occupied West Bank, CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan has reported.

“We can confirm the death of a US citizen civilian in the West Bank on January 19, 2024 ... We are working to understand the circumstances of the incident [and] have asked the Government of Israel for further information ...” Brennan quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying in a post on X.

Tawfiq Ajaq, 17, was killed by Israeli forces in al-Mazra'a al-Sharqiya, east of Ramallah, the Palestinian state news agency, Wafa, reported on Friday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby had earlier said the White House was“seriously concerned” about the report and was seeking more information from counterparts in the region.

[8am Doha Time] Women and children are the main victims of Israel-Hamas war with 16,000 killed, UN says

Women and children are the main victims in the Israel-Hamas war, with some 16,000 killed and an estimated two mothers losing their lives every hour, the United Nations agency promoting gender equality said Friday.

As a result of the more than 100-day conflict, UN Women added, at least 3,000 women may have become widows and heads of households and at least 10,000 children may have lost their fathers. Read more