Turkish Navy Receives 3 New Warships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Navy today received 3 new warships and an unmanned
surface ship (UAV) into service, Azernews reports.
The Turkish Navy's second largest ship and maritime combat
support ship: TCG DERYA.
Turkiye's first nationally designed frigate: TCG ISTANBUL
Logistic support vessel: TCG ARIF EKMEKCI.
First UAV of the Turkish Navy: MARLIN SIDA
Over the past 15 years, a total of 62 modern ships have entered
service with the Turkish Navy.
The Turkish navy got some new ships and one of them is special
because it doesn't need people to control it. The other ships have
a crew of people who work on them. The new ship is called TCB 1101
and it is 15 meters long.
It can go 400 nautical miles and has a big gun on it. It also
has special technology to protect itself. The other ships are
bigger and have more people on them.
They can carry a lot of fuel, water, and cargo. They also have
guns and a place for helicopters to land. One of the ships is
called TCG Istanbul and it is the first of its kind. It has
missiles to shoot at other ships and planes. The Turkish president
and other important people went to a ceremony to celebrate the new
ships. The ships were built by a company in Turkiye and they are
very important for the Turkish navy.
