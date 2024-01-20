President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visited Alley Of Martyrs On 34Th Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thirty-four years have passed since the bloody 20 January
tragedy. On 20 January – National Mourning Day, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
visited the Alley of Martyrs on the 34th anniversary of the
bloodshed which was committed by the Soviet empire in Baku, Azernews reports.
The head of state paid tribute to those who sacrificed their
lives for the country's freedom.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the“Eternal Flame”
monument.
The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
played.
MENAFN20012024000195011045ID1107744775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.