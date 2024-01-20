               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visited Alley Of Martyrs On 34Th Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy


1/20/2024 2:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thirty-four years have passed since the bloody 20 January tragedy. On 20 January – National Mourning Day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs on the 34th anniversary of the bloodshed which was committed by the Soviet empire in Baku, Azernews reports.

The head of state paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the“Eternal Flame” monument.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

