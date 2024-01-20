               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OTS Posted Message Regarding Tragedy Of 20 January


1/20/2024 2:09:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) has posted a post in its account in social network X in connection with January 20 - the Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The post reads: "On this day, which has entered the history of Azerbaijan as "Black January", we, together with our brothers-Azerbaijanis, honour the memory of the Martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of their homeland and share their grief.

MENAFN20012024000195011045ID1107744774

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search