OTS Posted Message Regarding Tragedy Of 20 January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) has posted a post in its
account in social network X in connection with January 20 - the Day
of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The post reads: "On this day, which has entered the history of
Azerbaijan as "Black January", we, together with our
brothers-Azerbaijanis, honour the memory of the Martyrs who gave
their lives for the independence of their homeland and share their
grief.
