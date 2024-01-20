OTS Posted Message Regarding Tragedy Of 20 January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) has posted a post in its account in social network X in connection with January 20 - the Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The post reads: "On this day, which has entered the history of Azerbaijan as "Black January", we, together with our brothers-Azerbaijanis, honour the memory of the Martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of their homeland and share their grief.