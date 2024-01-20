Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 80.94 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 1.24 to settle at USD 89.94 per barrel on Friday compared to USD 79.70 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said in a statement on Saturday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude oil edged down by 54 cents, falling to the level of USD 78.56 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude lost 67 cents, settling at USD 73.41 a barrel. (end) km

