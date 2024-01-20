China's Falling Population Could Halve By 2100

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's population has shrunk for the second year in a row.

The National Bureau of Statistics reports just 9.02 million births in 2023 – only half as many as in 2017. Set alongside China's 11.1 million deaths in 2023, up 500,000 on 2022, it means China's population shrank 2.08 million in 2023 after falling 850,000 in 2022. That's a loss of about 3 million in two years.

The two consecutive declines are the first since the great famine of 1959-1961, and the trend is accelerating.

Updated low-scenario projections from a research team at Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, one of the first to predict the 2022 turndown, have China's population shrinking from its present 1.4 billion to just 525 million by 2100.

China's working-age population is projected to fall to just 210 million by 2100 – a mere one-fifth of its peak in 2014.

Deaths climbing as births falling

The death rate is climbing as an inevitable result of the population aging, and also an upsurge of Covid in the first few months of 2023.

The population is aging mainly because the birth rate is falling.

China's total fertility rate, the average number of births per woman, was fairly flat at about 1.66 between 1991 and 2017 under China's one-child policy. But it then fell to 1.28 in 2020, to 1.08 in 2022 and is now around 1, which is way below the level of 2.1 generally thought necessary to sustain a population.