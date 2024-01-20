Business Solutions Marketing Group Ignites Client Visibility With Powerful Google Business Optimization Program

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, 20th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In today's digital landscape, local businesses can't afford to be invisible online. That's why Business Solutions Marketing Group (BSMG), a leader in marketing solutions for over 12 years, is proud to announce its powerful new Google Business Optimization (GBO) program. With a proven track record of skyrocketing client visibility in search views and Google Maps, BSMG's GBO program is delivering tangible results for businesses of all sizes.

“In today's competitive market, standing out online is a necessity, not a luxury,” says Linda Donnelly, Owner and President of BSMG.“Our Google Business Optimization program is designed to do just that – put our clients right at the forefront of local search, where potential customers are actively looking for them.”

Unlocking the Power of Google Business Profiles:

The BSMG GBO program goes beyond simply claiming and verifying Google Business Profiles. It's a multi-pronged approach that leverages Google's powerful platform to maximize visibility and engagement. Key program elements include:



Strategic profile optimization: Expertly crafted titles, descriptions, and category selections ensure maximum relevance and reach in local search results.

Compelling content creation: High-quality photos, videos, and posts keep audiences engaged and informed, enhancing brand trust and reputation.

Regular review management: BSMG proactively solicits positive reviews and handles negative feedback effectively, building trust and credibility. Data-driven insights and adjustments: Continuously monitoring performance and adapting strategies based on real-time data ensures ongoing optimization and success.

The Evidence is Clear: More Views, More Leads, More Customers:

The results speak for themselves. BSMG clients enrolled in the GBO program have seen significant increases in their Google Business Profile visibility, including:



Up to 300% growth in search views

Over 250% increase in map views Substantial rise in website traffic and lead generation

“BSMG's Google Business Optimization program has been a game-changer for our business,” says Linda Donnelly, owner of Business Solutions Marketing Group, a national digital marketing agency.“We've seen a dramatic increase in new customers coming through our doors, all thanks to our improved online presence.”

BSMG: Your Partner for Long-Term Local SEO Success:

Business Solutions Marketing Group isn't just about quick fixes. BSMG's GBO program is designed for long-term success, providing clients with ongoing support and expert guidance to maintain their online dominance.

“We believe in building lasting partnerships with our clients,” says Donnelly.“Our Google Business Optimization program is an investment in their future, helping them thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

About Business Solutions Marketing Group:

Business Solutions Marketing Group (BSMG) is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes achieve their online marketing goals. With over 12 years of experience and a proven track record of success, BSMG offers a wide range of services, including Video Marketing, client financing, blog posting, newsletter services, social media marketing, and email marketing. BSMG is committed to providing its clients with personalized attention, creative solutions, and measurable results.