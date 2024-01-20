Hindu Sena Defaces Babar Road Signage In Delhi Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Just two days before the grand ceremony of the pran pratishta of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, members of the Hindu Sena, a right-wing outfit, on Saturday defaced the signage of Babar Road near Delhi's Bengali Market.

The activists affixed a poster with the name "Ayodhya Marg" on it, sparking a fresh wave of debate over the demand to change the road's name.

The Delhi Police reported that they have not received any formal complaint regarding the incident. However, civic agencies revealed that they have initiated the process of removing the posters from the defaced signage.

Earlier, on January 8, the Hindu Sena had submitted a letter to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), formally requesting the renaming of Babar Road to Ayodhya Marg.

Outfit's president Vishnu Gupta's letter accused the Mughal emperor, Babar, of atrocities against the people of India.

In the letter addressed to the civic body, Gupta had said, "Jihadi Babar tortured the people of India and forcibly converted Hindus, demolished our monasteries and temples, and forcibly built mosques on them."

The outfit had said: "The current road name glorifies a figure associated with actions contrary to the cultural and religious sentiments of the majority."

--IANS

