Four Killed, Seven Injured In TN Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Four persons were killed and seven injured in a road accident in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu in the wee hours on Saturday.

The tragic incident occured on the East Coast Road near Sethubavacharitham in Thanjavur district when a speeding car hit a culvert leading to the accident.

According to police, driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and hit the parapet of the culvert near Manora Fort on the East Coast Road in Sethubavachathiram police station limits. The front portion of the vehicle was totally damaged in the accident.

Police said that 11 persons from Indira Nagar in Thoothukudi district were travelling in the SUV to worship at the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni.

Sethubavachathiram Police have registered a case and investigation is on.

The deceased have been identified as Y. Packiyaraj (62), A. Gnanambal (60), M. Rani (40) and M. Chinnapandi (40).

Their dead bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Pattukottai for postmortem.

The seven injured persons were identified as P. Mariya Selvaraj (37), M. Fathima Mary (31), M. Santhosh Selvam (7), P. Shanmughathai (53), B. Saraswathi (50), B. Ganapathy (52) and S. Latha (40). They were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

--IANS

aal/uk