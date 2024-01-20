GUIDA.TV NOW AVAILABLE IN ITALY

(MENAFN- Pressat) OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF GUIDA guida

Introducing Guida , an innovative TV listings platform created to transform how Italians plan their television viewing.

Designed by On TV Tonight, one of the most popular TV guides in America, Canada, and Australia, Guida brings its expertise to the Italian television landscape. The platform is an ideal reference point to discover what's on TV tonight , offering unprecedented access to television content.



In an era of endless and increasingly fragmented entertainment options, Guida stands out as a unique solution for viewers to navigate their vast television options. The site offers intuitive and customizable features, enabling users to discover, organize, and schedule their favorite TV programs with ease and efficiency.

Key Features of Guida:



Reminders and Alerts: Never miss a favorite TV episode or event.

Intuitive User Interface: Easily navigate to quickly find what's on TV in Italy.

Real-Time Updates: Stay updated with the very latest TV schedules. Program Ratings: Users can rate their favorite programs on a scale of 1 to 10, fostering a community of Italian TV fans sharing tastes and opinions.

The future of Guida promises more innovations, including the development of new features like a dynamic search engine for streaming services and the upcoming launch of dedicated apps to make the experience more accessible on the go.

"Television enthusiasts in Italy will find Guida not just a TV listings service, but an indispensable companion to their TV viewing," says Glen Murphy, Managing Director of parent company On TV Tonight. "Whether it's a favorite TV series, movie, sport, or children's programs, we are committed to ensuring all Italian TV viewers are informed and ready to enjoy the best that TV has to offer."



