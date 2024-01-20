(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) --
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inaugurates the first session of the constituent assembly that has grouped 20 members in addition to 11 ministers. They have been tasked with enacting the State Constitution.
2004 -- Al-Gurain Martyrs Museum is inaugurated as a landmark depicting the Kuwaiti people's steadfastness and resistance against the aggressors as well as the national unity that has remained solid during the flagrant Iraqi occupation of the country.
2009 -- A bureau of the World Bank is opened in Kuwait.
2012 -- The Kuwaiti team is crowned champion of the Kuwait Paralympic field-and-track tournament that has grouped athletes from 24 countries. The Kuwaiti athletes have bagged 59 medals including 15 gold ones.
2021 -- Adel Al-Majed, the head of the Kuwaiti Banking Association, is chosen by the Arab Bankers Association as the Arab banking personality for 2020. (end)
