Los Angeles Honours Victims Of January 20 Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The memory of the victims of the January 20 tragedy was honoured at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Azernews reports.

The event organised by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US was attended by diplomats, figures of science and culture, heads and members of friendly communities, professors of local universities and others. A minute of silence was observed at the opening ceremony to honour the memory of the 20 January Martyrs.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Los Angeles Ramil Gurbanov said 20 January is one of the bloody tragedies recorded in the history of our nation.

Then a documentary film dedicated to the events of "Bloody January" was shown.