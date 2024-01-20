Biden Hopes To See Senate Reach Deal On Border Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope that as early as next week, party leaders in Senate will reach an agreement on border issues and migration reform, which will ultimately unblock continued assistance to Ukraine.

The president touched upon the issue in his address to the Conference of Mayors, Ukrinform reports.

“My team has been at the table for weeks now with a bipartisan group of senators to negotiate a deal including border because I believe we need significant policy changes at the border,” Biden said.

The president added that he was ready to act.

“I hope next week, we ought to be able to work out something, at least in the Senate,” Biden said,

In this context, Biden noted that the question remains in place, whether the House speaker and the Republicans are ready to act as well.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Republicans in Congress put forward a condition for them to agree to continued assistance to Ukraine, demanding that the Democrats and the Biden administration adopt radical changes to the migration reform.

This Wednesday, President Biden met with senators and House members to discuss the importance of passing his supplemental funding request, which includes more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine. The meeting was attended by the House speaker, chairs and leading members of the committees on foreign relations, intelligence, armed services, and appropriations from both chambers. Biden emphasized the importance of passing decisions in Congress to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources, including air defense and artillery, to defend against a Russian invasion.

Photo: The White House