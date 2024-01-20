Indo DPR Korea Film And Cultural Forum Celebrates Cinematic Excellence At Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Indo DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum, in collaboration with the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), marked a significant milestone in cultural diplomacy by showcasing a diverse range of international films at the prestigious Global Film Festival Noida. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including H.E. Choe Hui Chol, Ambassador of DPR Korea to India, and Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Embassy of Morocco, Kamal Marzouka.



The highlight of the festival was the screening of the Short Korean films- 'Share My Future to Myself' & 'Pyongyang Bell'. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of the Festival, emphasized the historical ties and shared passion for cinema between India and Korea during the event.



Expressing his gratitude, Ambassador H.E. Choe Hui Chol stated, ï¿1⁄2Indo DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum is the first creative organization created by the Embassy of DPR Korea in India, and we are happy to be associated with ICMEI for promoting cultural ties between DPR Korea and India.ï¿1⁄2 He also expressed his appreciation for the Indian film industry, showcasing his love for Bollywood.



Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Embassy of Morocco, Kamal Marzouka, lauded the festival for uplifting cultural values through cinematic art. He remarked, ï¿1⁄2Cinema and art hold us together in a society,ï¿1⁄2 underlining the significance of cultural exchange in fostering understanding and unity.



The Festival President, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, honored the distinguished guests by presenting the Hindi Samarthak Award, recognizing their support for cultural collaboration. Additionally, he bestowed the coveted Award of Distinction upon the film acknowledging its outstanding contribution to addressing societal issues.



The Global Film Festival Noida continues to serve as a platform for cross-cultural exchange, fostering international cooperation in the field of cinema and entertainment. The Indo DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum looks forward to further collaborations and partnerships in upcoming editions of the festival.



