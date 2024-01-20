Newborn Found In Shopping Bag In London's Freezing Conditions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: UK police appealed Friday for the mother of a newborn baby abandoned in a shopping bag on a London street in freezing conditions to come forward, as the infant receives hospital care.

A dog walker made the discovery Thursday night in east London and alerted emergency services, who found the baby girl wrapped in a towel inside the bag, the Metropolitan Police said.

The newborn was not injured and is well in hospital, the force said, as officers try to trace the mother, who they say will be in need of urgent medical attention.

Met Police Chief Superintendent Simon Crick praised passers-by for "thinking fast" and keeping the baby girl warm in sub-zero temperatures until paramedics arrived.

"I am delighted to report that she wasn't injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff," Crick said in a statement.



Prince Harry drops libel case against Mail on Sunday Turkey hails discovery of endangered leopard barbel fish

Read Also

"I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics -- your actions contributed to saving the baby's life.

"Our thoughts now turn to the baby mother; we are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth."

Like much of northern Europe, London has experienced a cold snap this week, with temperatures plunging below 0 degrees celsius (31 degrees Farenheit) at the time of the baby's discovery.