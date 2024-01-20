2020 Delhi Riots: Court Frames Attempt To Murder Charges Against Ex-Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, Others

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) A court in the national capital has framed charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder against former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and 12 others in connection with the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

The accused persons comprising Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Vikram Pratap, Samir Ansari, Sabu Ansari, Iqbal Ahmed, Anzaar, Mohd. Ilyas, Mohd. Bilal Saifi, Salim Ahmed, Mohd. Yameen and Sharif Khan, were discharged for offences under specific sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, framed charges for offences like rioting, assault, and attempt to murder under various sections of the IPC.

It noted that there were prima facie grounds to presume the accused's involvement in the alleged offences.

The accused persons were charged for their alleged involvement in riotous activities, obstructing public servants, and attempting to cause harm to deter them from their duties during the riots.

The court observed that public witnesses mentioned the unlawful assembly, instigation by Jahan and Saifi, and violence against the police despite requests to disperse.

While framing charges, the court considered the statements of the injured head constable and noted the need for further clarification during the trial.

The case involves allegations that the accused, including ahan and Saifi, participated in a protest during the riots, refusing to abide by police orders to disperse.

The court discharged them under specific sections of the Arms Act, citing the prosecution's claim that a juvenile possessed the firearm used in the incident.

