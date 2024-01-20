Krishnan Rajamony, The CEO Of Unimoni , Remains At The Forefront Of Recognition, Securing Esteemed I

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 19, 2024 1:51 am - Unimoni India's CEO, Krishnan Rajamony, Continues to Garner Prestigious Industry Awards in 2023

Unimoni, a leading player in the financial services sector, proudly announces that its CEO, Mr. Krishnan Rajamony, has clinched a series of coveted awards in 2023, affirming the company's stature as an industry leader. Operating primarily as a foreign exchange service provider with an RBI license and an AD II money transfer agent, Unimoni has also ventured into travel and holidays and gold loans.

Progressive Places to Work 2023 Award by 'ET Edge' - 21st December 2023:

On December 21, 2023, Unimoni was honored with the Progressive Places to Work 2023 award by 'ET Edge.' This accolade underscores the company's steadfast commitment to fostering a progressive and employee-friendly work environment.

Times Now India's Impactful CEO 2023 Award - 14th December 2023:

Mr. Krishnan Rajamony received the prestigious Times Now India's Impactful CEO 2023 Award on December 14, 2023. This recognition acknowledges his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the financial services sector.

Best Companies to Work for in 2023 by TradeFlock Magazine - September 2023:

TradeFlock Magazine, in its September 2023 edition, recognized Unimoni as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in 2023." This serves as a testament to the company's dedication to employee satisfaction and professional growth.

Best Travel Agency of the Year at Times Business Award 2023 Tamil Nadu - 27th September 2023:

On September 27, 2023, Unimoni was bestowed with the esteemed "Best Travel Agency of the Year" award at the Times Business Award 2023 Tamil Nadu, highlighting its outstanding excellence in the travel industry.

Excellence in Foreign Exchange Services at ET Achievers 2023 Karnataka - 25th September 2023:

Unimoni received the "Excellence in Foreign Exchange Services" award at the ET Achievers 2023 event in Karnataka on September 25, 2023, further establishing the company's prowess in delivering exceptional foreign exchange solutions.

Siliconindia Magazine "SI Top 10 - CEOs From Financial Services 2023” - 8th August 2023:

Mr. Krishnan Rajamony's exceptional leadership was showcased as he secured a spot in Siliconindia Magazine's "SI Top 10 - CEOs From Financial Services 2023" on August 8, 2023.

Great Place to Work® Certification - 1st August 2023:

On August 1, 2023, Unimoni was honored with the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification, affirming the company's dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

CEO of the Year at Kerala Brand Leadership Awards 2023 - 17th March 2023:

Recognizing his outstanding leadership, Mr. Krishnan Rajamony was bestowed with the "CEO of the Year" title at the Kerala Brand Leadership Awards on March 17, 2023.

Marketing Excellence Award in BFSI Sector at Kerala Brand Leadership Awards 2023 - 17th March 2023:

Unimoni's marketing prowess was acknowledged with the "Marketing Excellence Award in BFSI Sector" at the Kerala Brand Leadership Awards on March 17, 2023.

India's Emerging Company for Financial Services in 2nd Annual World Signature Awards 2023 - 28th January 2023:

On January 28, 2023, Unimoni was recognized as "India's Emerging Company for Financial Services" at the 2nd Annual World Signature Awards, underscoring its global impact and contribution to the financial services landscape.

Krishnan Rajamony - Spearheading Excellence at Unimoni:

Krishnan Rajamony, the dynamic Chief Executive Officer of Unimoni, has been the driving force behind the company's phenomenal success in the financial services sector. With a distinguished career spanning decades, Rajamony consistently exhibits visionary leadership, propelling Unimoni to new heights in foreign exchange, outward remittance, travel and holidays, gold loans, and beyond.

Guided by Krishnan Rajamony's astuteness, Unimoni has become synonymous with excellence and innovation in the financial services industry. His strategic foresight propels the company to the forefront, establishing it as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses alike.

Unimoni, a frontrunner in foreign exchange, not only upholds but enhances its reputation for delivering seamless and secure currency exchange services under Krishnan Rajamony's leadership. The company's outward remittance services facilitate swift and hassle-free international money transfers, earning the trust of a diverse clientele.

Venturing into the travel and holidays sector, Unimoni is recognized as the "Best Travel Agency of the Year" at the prestigious Times Business Award 2023 Tamil Nadu, a testament to Krishnan Rajamony's commitment to excellence and innovation across all facets of Unimoni's operations.

In the domain of gold loans, Unimoni emerges as a reliable financial partner, offering flexible and customer-centric solutions. The company's dedication to meeting evolving client needs has resulted in numerous accolades, including the recent "Excellence in Foreign Exchange Services" award at the ET Achievers 2023 Karnataka.

Beyond industry recognition, Krishnan Rajamony's leadership has fostered a workplace culture that earned Unimoni the esteemed "Great Place to Work® Certification." This acknowledgment reflects the CEO's commitment to cultivating an inclusive and positive work environment.

Recipient of the "Times Now India's Impactful CEO 2023" award, Krishnan Rajamony symbolizes leadership excellence, steering Unimoni to be recognized among the "Best Companies to Work for in 2023" by TradeFlock Magazine and as the "India's Emerging Company for Financial Services" at the 2nd Annual World Signature Awards 2023.

In summary, Krishnan Rajamony's visionary leadership and Unimoni's unwavering commitment to excellence redefine industry standards, positioning them as a formidable force in the financial services landscape. The array of awards received serves as a testament to their dedication in providing exceptional services across foreign exchange, outward remittance, travel and holidays, gold loans, and beyond.

About Us:

Unimoni, a trusted name in the financial services sector, operates as a leading foreign exchange service provider with an RBI license and an AD II money transfer agent. Beyond its core expertise, Unimoni has diversified into travel and holidays and gold loans, embodying excellence and innovation in every facet of its operations. Led by visionary CEO Krishnan Rajamony, Unimoni continues to set industry benchmarks, earning accolades for its commitment to excellence and customer-centric solutions.