Mark Cohen Is The New Director Of Capital Markets Of Titan Funding In Boca Raton

When looking for a real estate loan provider in Florida, what do you look for? Do you look for valuable alternatives or high profits? Do you want a compassionate broker or an experienced one? What if you could have them all?

The company has just announced the introduction of its new Director of Capital Markets, Mark Cohen.

A distinguished history

Bringing in over four decades of experience in the financial industry, Mark welcomes his new role as Director and remains committed to helping the company reimagine its high-quality investment opportunities for real estate investors in South Florida. Specifically, he aims to acquire new investor capital and leverage his extensive network and reputation within the financial services sector, Titan Funding explains.

As the new Director of Capital Markets in Titan Funding, Mark leads the team in developing strategies that prioritize secured loans and thorough diligence. His approach aligns with the company's philosophy of blending security with profitability, making him a key player in the company's journey toward sustained success and growth in the real estate investment sector.

A refined strategy

Mark's extensive experience in participating in various real estate deals in the state has positioned him as a formidable force in the industry. He now works with Titan Funding to continue providing short-term, collateralized real estate loans to professional investors. Mark envisions various new opportunities to help you succeed in a high-stakes, competitive environment.

In his new role, Mark helps you with your private real estate lending. He empowers his team to help you learn more about an alternative option for investing in real estate so that you can make more informed decisions about your business, particularly in diversifying your portfolio strategies.

If you've ever felt confused or worried about where to invest your hard-earned money, Mark can help! Remember that not all real estate investments are the same. By working with Mark, you'll make the best decision for your business each time.

Mark's financial journey

Mark began his career in the financial world as a successful stockbroker, where he honed his skills in market analysis and investment strategy. His forward-thinking approach led him to establish his own brokerage firm, which helps thousands of clients achieve their financial goals. He successfully managed his venture until its acquisition by foreign investors.

Venturing further into the world of finance, Mark founded a Registered Investment Adviser firm, channeling his insights into managing client accounts. Here, he developed and refined the Option Income Strategy over 18 years, a testament to his dedication and expertise in investment strategy. This strategy caught the attention of a New York City-based hedge fund, for which he later managed this strategy, demonstrating his ability to operate and succeed in high-stakes, competitive environments.

He now uses his knowledge and skills to propel Titan Funding to newer heights.

A spokesperson for Titan Funding says, "Mark's experience with private lending and real estate investment ties in seamlessly with Titan Funding's focus on providing short-term, collateralized real estate loans to professional investors. Mark's deep understanding of real estate dynamics and his skill in identifying and structuring profitable deals make him an invaluable asset to the Titan Funding team."

