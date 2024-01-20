Infosectrain Marks 6 Years Of Excellence With Exclusive Anniversary Giveaways

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 19, 2024 6:03 am - In celebration of this significant milestone, the company is offering discounts of up to 50% on a diverse range of cybersecurity courses, accompanied by a never-before giveaway of 6 courses.

InfosecTrain, a leading provider of cybersecurity training, recently announced its successful completion of six years in the industry. In celebration of this significant milestone, the company is offering discounts of up to 50% on a diverse range of cybersecurity courses, accompanied by a never-before giveaway of 6 courses.

Having established itself as a primary destination for cybersecurity education, InfosecTrain has been instrumental in equipping professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills over the past six years. The anniversary celebration underscores InfosecTrain's commitment to empowering individuals in the ever-evolving landscape of information security.

Key Highlights of the Anniversary Celebration:

Up to 50% Off: Participants can take advantage of substantial discounts on a comprehensive selection of cybersecurity courses, ranging from ethical hacking to incident response. InfosecTrain ensures comprehensive training tailored to diverse professional needs.

Anniversary Giveaway: As a token of appreciation to the community, InfosecTrain is offering a giveaway of 6 courses. Learners can register for any course and receive the following 6 eLearning courses (Worth USD 294 in self-paced learning) absolutely free:

Cyber Security Engineer Masterclass

Cyber Security Fundamentals (JCP)

Azure Fundamentals (AZ 900)

Azure Fundamentals (AZ 104)

Introduction to Data Privacy

Red Team Ethical Hacking Masterclass

Interested professionals can check all courses on offer here -

In addition to these offerings, InfosecTrain learners benefit from interacting with industry-recognized instructors with real-world experience, ensuring high-quality training aligned with current cybersecurity trends. The company also accommodates diverse methods of learning delivery according to client preferences, providing flexibility for professionals to choose a format that suits their schedules and learning styles.

To check out latest batches and the complete training calendar, please visit

Professionals at all stages of their cybersecurity journey can seize this unique opportunity to enhance their skills and stay ahead in the dynamic field of cybersecurity. These exclusive offers are available all month long in January, so act promptly to secure your spot.

For those seeking free courses and sessions, InfosecTrain also hosts masterclasses and workshops focusing on the most current emerging trends and technologies. Discover more at



About InfosecTrain:

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company dedicated to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. With unrivaled expertise in cybersecurity training and consultancy, the organization also pledges to provide post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To learn more about the training programs offered by InfosecTrain, please contact:

Email: ...

Phone: IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413

Visit