Doctor Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In MP's Sagar

Bhopal, Jan 20 (IANS) A doctor couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

Upon receiving information, the police recovered the bodies and sent it for post-mortem on Saturday.

The deceased doctor-couple has been identified as Balveer Kaithoria and Manju Kaithoria, residing in in Nandan Vatika Colony in Bina region.

According to the police, the husband's body was found hanging from the fan and his wife's body was found lying on the bed.

As per information, Balveer Kaithoria was posted at a community health centre located in the Khurai area, while his wife Manju Kaithoria was a gynecologist at Bina Civil Hospital.

According to the report, the couple had a son, who is doing MBBS from a medical college in Patna.

The police said the preliminary investigation found it as suicide case, however, it did not rule out the possible foul play.

The exact reason would be known after the post-mortem is done, the police said

