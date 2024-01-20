Museum Of Stolen Ukrainian Items Opened In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A museum of stolen Ukrainian items, including fire extinguishers and license plates, has been opened in Russia.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A museum of stolen Ukrainian things was opened in... Russian Nefteyugansk. They stole them to show that we are also people, almost like Russians. Pure surrealism in everything. I was personally impressed by the fire extinguishers and car license plates," Andriushchenko said.

He noted that the license plate of the car that became an exhibit in this museum belongs to a woman from Kramatorsk, Natalia Shabala.

"It is not known whether it was taken off the car or stolen with the car. Neither is the woman's fate, at least to us. But it is this detail. A real car license plate. Of a real person. This is what emphasizes the inhumanity of what the Russians are doing at every step. At the front. In the occupation. In the rear," Andriushchenko added.

As reported, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders continue to dismantle historic buildings.