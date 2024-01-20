U.S. Helps Restore Fiber-Optic Cables In Ukraine's Frontline Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States helps Ukraine to repair fiber-optic cables in frontline areas after Russia's missile strikes.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said this in a post on social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Proud that U.S. support helps repair Ukraine's fiber-optic cables in frontline areas after Russia's cruel missile attacks, ensuring that Ukrainians can access lifesaving information, speak with friends and family, and keep their businesses going to power the economy,” the post reads.

Over 500 ships arrive through Black Sea humanitarian corridor -

As reported by Ukrinform , under the USAID Agricultural and Rural Development (AGRO) program, Ukrainian enterprises that provide services for processing and storage of agricultural products will receive up to UAH 270 million in co-financing for the development of grain storage capacities.