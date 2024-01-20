Canada To Keep Standing With Ukraine - Freeland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine can count on the unwavering support from Canadians.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland of Canada wrote about this on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for their democracy and freedom - but they are also on the front lines fighting for us all. Canadians will continue to stand with Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal invasion," Freeland stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during his stay in Davos, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, discussed with Chrystia Freeland the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Photo: Chrystia Freeland / X