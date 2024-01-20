Black Hawk Helicopter Maintenance Center Opened In Romania

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first European center for the maintenance, repair and
revision of S-70 Black Hawk helicopters, which are part of the
Romanian Interior Ministry fleet, was opened in Bakau, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
This center was created by the American company Lockheed Martin
and the Romanian Aerostar, which already serves the F-16 aircraft
of the Romanian Air Force. The HIMARS multiple-launch rocket
launchers can be serviced here.
Romanian employees of the center were trained at the Sikorsky
Lockheed Martin Academy (Sikorsky Training Academy) in the USA.
Aerostar was founded in 1953 and is the largest aerospace and
defense company in Romania.
MENAFN20012024000195011045ID1107744661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.