Black Hawk Helicopter Maintenance Center Opened In Romania

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first European center for the maintenance, repair and revision of S-70 Black Hawk helicopters, which are part of the Romanian Interior Ministry fleet, was opened in Bakau, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

This center was created by the American company Lockheed Martin and the Romanian Aerostar, which already serves the F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force. The HIMARS multiple-launch rocket launchers can be serviced here.

Romanian employees of the center were trained at the Sikorsky Lockheed Martin Academy (Sikorsky Training Academy) in the USA.

Aerostar was founded in 1953 and is the largest aerospace and defense company in Romania.